Short Interest in Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:XMHQ) Drops By 50.2%

Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:XMHQ – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totaling 43,891 shares, a drop of 50.2% from the February 26th total of 88,136 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 256,111 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF during the first quarter worth about $1,793,000. Creative Planning grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 19,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,917,000 after buying an additional 1,571 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $903,000. CreativeOne Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 28,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,802,000 after buying an additional 2,950 shares during the last quarter. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF by 274.6% during the 2nd quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 22,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,226,000 after buying an additional 16,609 shares during the last quarter.

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Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF Trading Down 0.9%

NYSEARCA:XMHQ traded down $0.92 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $102.89. The company had a trading volume of 163,275 shares, compared to its average volume of 260,719. The company has a 50-day moving average of $106.41 and a 200 day moving average of $104.79. The company has a market cap of $5.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.29 and a beta of 1.04. Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF has a 1 year low of $80.60 and a 1 year high of $109.79.

Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF Company Profile

The Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF (XMHQ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P MidCap 400 Quality index. The fund tracks the S&P mid-cap 400 Quality Index, which screens stocks based on fundamental factors and weights them using a multi-factor approach. XMHQ was launched on Dec 1, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.

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