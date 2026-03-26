YieldMax XYZ Option Income Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:XYZY) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

YieldMax XYZ Option Income Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:XYZY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totaling 9,595 shares, a drop of 85.5% from the February 26th total of 65,952 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 12,020 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days. Currently, 0.8% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

YieldMax XYZ Option Income Strategy ETF Price Performance

YieldMax XYZ Option Income Strategy ETF stock traded down $0.45 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $25.76. 5,685 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 40,923. YieldMax XYZ Option Income Strategy ETF has a 12 month low of $23.93 and a 12 month high of $56.55. The business’s 50-day moving average is $28.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $107.30.

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YieldMax SQ Option Income Strategy ETF (ticker: SQY) is an actively managed exchange-traded fund that seeks to generate monthly income by selling or writing call options on Block, Inc (formerly known as Square, ticker: SQ). The fund aims to harvest compelling yields while retaining capped participation in the price gains of Block, Inc

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