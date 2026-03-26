Peerless Option Income Wheel ETF (NYSEARCA:WEEL) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Peerless Option Income Wheel ETF (NYSEARCA:WEEL – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totaling 14,893 shares, an increase of 897.5% from the February 26th total of 1,493 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 8,064 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.8 days. Approximately 1.0% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Peerless Option Income Wheel ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA WEEL traded down $0.78 on Thursday, reaching $19.26. The company had a trading volume of 15,365 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,683. The company’s fifty day moving average is $20.22 and its 200-day moving average is $20.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.69 and a beta of 0.65. Peerless Option Income Wheel ETF has a 1-year low of $16.22 and a 1-year high of $21.59.

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Peerless Option Income Wheel ETF Company Profile

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The Peerless Option Income Wheel ETF (WEEL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund seeks current income by investing in sector-specific ETFs while utilizing an option wheel strategy that combines cash-secured put writing with covered call writing. The actively managed fund aims to generate equity-like returns over the long term through income generation, with less overall volatility. WEEL was launched on May 15, 2024 and is issued by Peerless.

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