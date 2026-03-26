Short Interest in Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores S.A. (NYSE:AVAL) Declines By 55.0%

Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores S.A. (NYSE:AVAL – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totaling 201,161 shares, a decline of 55.0% from the February 26th total of 447,119 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 331,296 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores during the fourth quarter worth about $49,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores during the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. Banco BTG Pactual S.A. raised its stake in shares of Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores by 33.0% in the third quarter. Banco BTG Pactual S.A. now owns 15,587 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 3,871 shares during the last quarter. Plan A Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores by 32.4% in the third quarter. Plan A Wealth LLC now owns 15,811 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 3,868 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SmartHarvest Portfolios LLC acquired a new position in shares of Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores in the 4th quarter worth approximately $101,000. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores in a research report on Friday, January 9th. Citigroup downgraded Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores Price Performance

Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores stock traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $4.20. 63,764 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 176,398. The company has a market capitalization of $4.99 billion, a PE ratio of 11.68 and a beta of 0.66. The business has a fifty day moving average of $4.37 and a 200 day moving average of $4.07. Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores has a 1-year low of $2.25 and a 1-year high of $5.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores (NYSE:AVAL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 26th. The bank reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.02. Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores had a net margin of 5.06% and a return on equity of 6.99%. The company had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.24 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores will post 0.21 earnings per share for the current year.

About Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores

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Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores SA is a leading Colombian financial holding company that offers a diversified range of banking and financial services across Latin America. As one of the largest financial conglomerates in Colombia, Grupo Aval provides commercial and retail banking, leasing, insurance brokerage, pension fund management and investment banking through its principal subsidiaries.

Its core banking operations are conducted through a network of well-established institutions, including Banco de Bogotá, Banco de Occidente, Banco Popular and Banco AV Villas, which together serve individual consumers, small and medium-sized enterprises and large corporate clients.

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