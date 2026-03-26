Short Interest in Fidelity Enhanced International ETF (NYSEARCA:FENI) Rises By 122.5%

Fidelity Enhanced International ETF (NYSEARCA:FENI – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totaling 1,025,743 shares, a growth of 122.5% from the February 26th total of 461,053 shares. Currently, 0.6% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,717,608 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Fidelity Enhanced International ETF Trading Down 2.1%

NYSEARCA:FENI traded down $0.78 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $36.40. The company had a trading volume of 1,135,596 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,183,219. Fidelity Enhanced International ETF has a 1 year low of $26.21 and a 1 year high of $40.90. The company has a market cap of $6.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.82 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a 50-day moving average of $38.82 and a 200 day moving average of $36.89.

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Institutional Investors Weigh In On Fidelity Enhanced International ETF

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in shares of Fidelity Enhanced International ETF by 22.2% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 9,715,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $355,388,000 after acquiring an additional 1,764,509 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in Fidelity Enhanced International ETF by 18.3% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 4,862,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,868,000 after purchasing an additional 752,874 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Fidelity Enhanced International ETF by 105.0% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,541,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,119,000 after purchasing an additional 2,325,511 shares during the period. Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its position in Fidelity Enhanced International ETF by 151.2% in the fourth quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 4,375,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,085,000 after purchasing an additional 2,633,659 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in Fidelity Enhanced International ETF by 43.1% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,125,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,914,000 after purchasing an additional 1,242,471 shares in the last quarter.

Fidelity Enhanced International ETF Company Profile

The Fidelity Enhanced International ETF (FENI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in companies of any capitalization in developed markets, excluding the US and Canada. Stock selection is based on computer-aided analysis, which chooses stocks belonging to the MSCI EAFE Index. FENI was launched on Dec 20, 2007 and is issued by Fidelity.

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