AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC) Stock Price Down 3% – Should You Sell?

AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC – Get Free Report) shares traded down 3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $9.82 and last traded at $9.84. 19,627,560 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 13% from the average session volume of 22,554,762 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.14.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AGNC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wall Street Zen cut shares of AGNC Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 27th. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price objective on shares of AGNC Investment from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 29th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of AGNC Investment from $11.00 to $11.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 15th. BTIG Research lowered shares of AGNC Investment from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 6th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of AGNC Investment in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.03.

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View Our Latest Stock Analysis on AGNC

AGNC Investment Stock Down 3.0%

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $11.15 and a 200 day moving average of $10.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.03 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $354.75 million. AGNC Investment had a net margin of 47.40% and a return on equity of 18.32%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that AGNC Investment Corp. will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current year.

AGNC Investment Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 14.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 31st. AGNC Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 102.86%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other AGNC Investment news, EVP Kenneth L. Pollack sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.11, for a total value of $605,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 552,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,688,316.67. This represents a 8.30% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Gary D. Kain sold 700,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.91, for a total value of $8,337,000.00. Following the sale, the director owned 2,189,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,072,073.81. This represents a 24.23% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold 775,000 shares of company stock valued at $9,246,000 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. GoalVest Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in AGNC Investment during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp purchased a new position in shares of AGNC Investment during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of AGNC Investment by 61.1% during the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 2,762 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 1,048 shares during the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AGNC Investment during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI grew its position in shares of AGNC Investment by 100.9% during the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 3,365 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 1,690 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.28% of the company’s stock.

AGNC Investment Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

AGNC Investment Corp. is a self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT) that primarily acquires and manages a portfolio of residential mortgage-backed securities guaranteed by U.S. government-sponsored enterprises such as Ginnie Mae, Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac. The company employs a leveraged total return strategy, borrowing against its securities to enhance income potential while using interest rate hedges to manage risk. AGNC’s investment objective is to generate attractive monthly dividends and long-term capital appreciation for its shareholders.

Founded in 2008 and headquartered in Bethesda, Maryland, AGNC focuses exclusively on U.S.

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