Rubellite Energy (TSE:RBY) Sets New 1-Year High – What’s Next?

Rubellite Energy Inc. (TSE:RBY – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$3.27 and last traded at C$3.24, with a volume of 136032 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$3.15.

Rubellite Energy Stock Performance

The business has a fifty day moving average of C$2.76 and a 200 day moving average of C$2.49. The company has a market cap of C$313.54 million, a P/E ratio of 9.85 and a beta of 0.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.87.

About Rubellite Energy

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Rubellite Energy Inc is a Canadian energy company. It is focused on Clearwater oil exploration and development utilizing multi-lateral horizontal drilling technology. The Clearwater is a high rate of return play with compelling economics at current forward market prices for Western Canadian Select crude oil.

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