Avantis Emerging Markets Value ETF (NYSEARCA:AVES) Short Interest Down 65.4% in March

Avantis Emerging Markets Value ETF (NYSEARCA:AVES – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totaling 65,894 shares, a decline of 65.4% from the February 26th total of 190,695 shares. Currently, 0.4% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 167,699 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Avantis Emerging Markets Value ETF

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Avantis Emerging Markets Value ETF by 36.4% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 17,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $814,000 after buying an additional 4,605 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Value ETF by 416.6% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after acquiring an additional 1,987 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Value ETF by 53.5% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,468,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,639,000 after acquiring an additional 511,891 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Value ETF by 178.9% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 7,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $406,000 after acquiring an additional 4,866 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CoreFirst Bank & Trust lifted its stake in Avantis Emerging Markets Value ETF by 10.2% during the second quarter. CoreFirst Bank & Trust now owns 33,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,800,000 after purchasing an additional 3,100 shares during the last quarter.

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Avantis Emerging Markets Value ETF Stock Down 3.0%

NYSEARCA AVES traded down $1.85 on Thursday, reaching $58.85. The stock had a trading volume of 89,524 shares, compared to its average volume of 173,227. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $62.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $59.65. Avantis Emerging Markets Value ETF has a 12-month low of $41.68 and a 12-month high of $67.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.65 and a beta of 0.66.

About Avantis Emerging Markets Value ETF

The Avantis Emerging Markets Value ETF (AVES) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund of emerging market equities with lower prices relative to their book values. AVES was launched on Sep 28, 2021 and is managed by American Century Investments.

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