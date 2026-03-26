Aston Bay (CVE:BAY) Sets New 52-Week Low – What’s Next?

Aston Bay Holdings Ltd. (CVE:BAY – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$0.05 and last traded at C$0.05, with a volume of 15000 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.06.

Aston Bay Trading Down 9.1%

The company has a 50 day moving average of C$0.06 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.06. The firm has a market cap of C$12.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.00 and a beta of -2.50. The company has a current ratio of 2.96, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 239.68.

About Aston Bay

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Aston Bay Holdings Ltd. acquires and explores resource properties in the United States and Canada. It explores for copper, silver, zinc, gold, cobalt, lead, base metals, and precious metal deposits. The company is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

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