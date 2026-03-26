EHang (NASDAQ:EH) Reaches New 12-Month Low – Should You Sell?

EHang Holdings Limited Unsponsored ADR (NASDAQ:EH – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $9.73 and last traded at $9.77, with a volume of 252271 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $10.19.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Wall Street Zen downgraded EHang from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Sunday, March 15th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating on shares of EHang in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of EHang in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have given a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.48.

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EHang Price Performance

Institutional Trading of EHang

The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $12.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.57. The company has a market cap of $696.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.07 and a beta of 0.96.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of EHang by 10.1% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after buying an additional 671 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its stake in EHang by 47.6% in the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 4,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 1,553 shares in the last quarter. Leonteq Securities AG acquired a new position in EHang during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in shares of EHang by 171.7% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 2,136 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of EHang by 5.2% in the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 62,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,164,000 after purchasing an additional 3,110 shares during the last quarter. 94.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About EHang

(Get Free Report)

EHang Holdings Limited is a China-based technology company specializing in the development and manufacturing of autonomous aerial vehicles (AAVs) for passenger transportation, logistics, and other commercial applications. Established in 2014 and listed on NASDAQ under the ticker EH in 2019, EHang focuses on delivering turnkey solutions that integrate hardware, flight control systems and a cloud-based operating platform. Its flagship products include the EH216 series passenger AAV and the Falcon series unmanned aerial vehicles, designed to support urban air mobility, aerial filming, emergency response and short-range cargo delivery.

The company’s business model encompasses research and development, manufacturing, certification support, and operations services.

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