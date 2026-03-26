Arkle Resources (LON:ARK) Stock Price Up 14% – Still a Buy?

Shares of Arkle Resources PLC (LON:ARK – Get Free Report) traded up 14% on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 0.58 and last traded at GBX 0.57. 7,322,182 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 8% from the average session volume of 7,991,532 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.50.

Arkle Resources Price Performance

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 0.52 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 0.44. The company has a market cap of £8.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.01 and a beta of 0.39.

About Arkle Resources

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Arkle is a diversified exploration company with principal assets in gold and zinc exploration licences across Ireland. The Company has two 100% owned gold projects (Mine River and Inishowen) and is in joint venture with Teck Ireland Ltd. at the Oldcastle Zinc Project and with Group Eleven Resources Corp. at the Stonepark Zinc Project.

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