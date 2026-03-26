NuScale Power (NYSE:SMR) Reaches New 52-Week Low – Time to Sell?

NuScale Power Corporation (NYSE:SMR – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $10.96 and last traded at $11.0450, with a volume of 8175740 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $11.69.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have issued reports on SMR shares. Northland Securities raised NuScale Power from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 27th. TD Cowen cut shares of NuScale Power from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 11th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of NuScale Power from $18.50 to $11.50 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Bank of America raised shares of NuScale Power from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $28.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, January 9th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of NuScale Power from $45.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have given a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.88.

NuScale Power Trading Down 5.3%

The company has a market cap of $3.74 billion, a PE ratio of -3.85 and a beta of 2.19. The business’s 50 day moving average is $14.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.09.

NuScale Power (NYSE:SMR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 26th. The company reported ($0.80) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.70). NuScale Power had a negative return on equity of 55.23% and a negative net margin of 1,130.26%.The business had revenue of $1.81 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.76 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that NuScale Power Corporation will post -0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CTO Jose N. Reyes, Jr. sold 25,951 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.22, for a total transaction of $317,121.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer directly owned 268,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,275,949.82. This trade represents a 8.83% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Carl M. Fisher sold 22,197 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.22, for a total transaction of $271,247.34. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer owned 140,141 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,712,523.02. The trade was a 13.67% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold 635,610 shares of company stock worth $8,198,439 in the last quarter. 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On NuScale Power

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of NuScale Power by 117.8% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 11,515,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,176,000 after buying an additional 6,227,747 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in NuScale Power by 40.5% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,545,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,273,000 after acquiring an additional 4,482,254 shares in the last quarter. Clear Street Group Inc. bought a new stake in NuScale Power during the third quarter worth approximately $155,616,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in NuScale Power during the fourth quarter worth approximately $48,993,000. Finally, Samsung C&T Corp raised its position in NuScale Power by 98.9% during the third quarter. Samsung C&T Corp now owns 5,185,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,689,000 after purchasing an additional 2,578,702 shares during the period. 78.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NuScale Power Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

NuScale Power Corporation, trading on the NYSE American under the ticker SMR, is a pioneering developer of small modular nuclear reactors. Established in 2007 as a spinout from Oregon State University, the company is headquartered in Portland, Oregon. NuScale’s mission is to deliver zero-carbon baseload power through scalable modular reactor technology, aiming to transform traditional nuclear energy deployment.

At the core of NuScale’s offering is the VOYGR small modular reactor design, featuring 77-megawatt electric (MWe) modules with passive safety systems.

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