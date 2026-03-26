Studio City Ih (NYSE:MSC) Sees Large Volume Increase – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Studio City Ih (NYSE:MSC – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 5,537 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 132% from the previous session’s volume of 2,385 shares.The stock last traded at $2.3980 and had previously closed at $2.50.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Studio City Ih in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Sell”.

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Studio City Ih Trading Up 10.6%

About Studio City Ih

The firm has a market capitalization of $582.85 million, a PE ratio of -9.02 and a beta of -0.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.53. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.52.

(Get Free Report)

Studio City International Holdings Limited (NYSE: MSC) is a Cayman Islands–incorporated company that develops, owns and operates the Studio City integrated resort on the Cotai Strip in Macau. The business is principally engaged in gaming and non-gaming operations, including hotel accommodations, retail concessions, food and beverage outlets, live entertainment and themed attractions. Studio City is designed to cater to both mass-market and premium gaming customers while also appealing to family and leisure travelers through its entertainment and retail offerings.

The centerpiece of the company’s portfolio is the Studio City resort, which opened in October 2015 and features two landmark hotel towers, more than 1,600 guest rooms and suites, over 160,000 square feet of retail space, a range of dining concepts and convention facilities.

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