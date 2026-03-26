First Trust Active Factor Large Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:AFLG) Short Interest Update

First Trust Active Factor Large Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:AFLG – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totaling 30,992 shares, a growth of 108.0% from the February 26th total of 14,900 shares. Currently, 0.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 81,926 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

First Trust Active Factor Large Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA AFLG traded down $0.61 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $38.27. 28,725 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 85,839. First Trust Active Factor Large Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $29.11 and a twelve month high of $41.05. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $39.32. The company has a market cap of $459.24 million, a P/E ratio of 20.95 and a beta of 0.96.

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Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Trust Active Factor Large Cap ETF

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AFLG. Smith Moore & CO. raised its position in shares of First Trust Active Factor Large Cap ETF by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 33,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,298,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. increased its position in First Trust Active Factor Large Cap ETF by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 7,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its holdings in First Trust Active Factor Large Cap ETF by 60.2% during the 4th quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 934 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares during the last quarter. ABLE Financial Group LLC lifted its position in First Trust Active Factor Large Cap ETF by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. ABLE Financial Group LLC now owns 5,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares during the period. Finally, Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Active Factor Large Cap ETF by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 18,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $738,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares during the last quarter.

About First Trust Active Factor Large Cap ETF

The First Trust Active Factor Large Cap ETF (AFLG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of factor-focused US large-cap companies seeking capital appreciation. AFLG was launched on Dec 3, 2019 and is managed by First Trust.

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