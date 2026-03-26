Powell Industries (NASDAQ:POWL) Trading Down 5.5% – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Powell Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWL – Get Free Report) fell 5.5% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $551.00 and last traded at $552.5850. Approximately 29,288 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 89% from the average session volume of 271,775 shares. The stock had previously closed at $584.56.

Key Headlines Impacting Powell Industries

Here are the key news stories impacting Powell Industries this week:

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Positive Sentiment: Sidoti sharply raised earnings estimates across multiple quarters and fiscal years — boosting FY2026 to $17.17 EPS (from $15.73) and FY2027 to $18.66 EPS (from $16.65), and lifting several quarterly forecasts (examples: Q3/Q4 2026–2027). The repeated upgrades from Sidoti signal improved analyst expectations for Powell’s revenue/profit trajectory and support a higher valuation multiple. Sidoti raises estimates for Powell Industries (MarketBeat)

Sidoti sharply raised earnings estimates across multiple quarters and fiscal years — boosting FY2026 to $17.17 EPS (from $15.73) and FY2027 to $18.66 EPS (from $16.65), and lifting several quarterly forecasts (examples: Q3/Q4 2026–2027). The repeated upgrades from Sidoti signal improved analyst expectations for Powell’s revenue/profit trajectory and support a higher valuation multiple. Positive Sentiment: The Motley Fool published a constructive piece positioning Powell as a “hidden gem,” which can attract retail interest and reinforce the narrative of durable fundamentals and management execution. Powell Industries: A Hidden Gem in the Stock Market? (The Motley Fool)

The Motley Fool published a constructive piece positioning Powell as a “hidden gem,” which can attract retail interest and reinforce the narrative of durable fundamentals and management execution. Neutral Sentiment: A Zacks piece highlights that Wall Street analysts are generally bullish on Powell; such roundup stories can amplify moves when sell-side firms change ratings, but by themselves are informational rather than a direct catalyst. Wall Street Analysts Look Bullish on Powell Industries (Zacks)

A Zacks piece highlights that Wall Street analysts are generally bullish on Powell; such roundup stories can amplify moves when sell-side firms change ratings, but by themselves are informational rather than a direct catalyst. Neutral Sentiment: Multiple short-interest notices show a reported “large increase” but the published figures are zero/NaN and inconsistent across releases — indicating the short-interest data is likely erroneous or not informative today. This reduces the likelihood that short-covering is driving the move. (No reliable article link available.)

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently weighed in on POWL shares. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Powell Industries in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Glj Research began coverage on shares of Powell Industries in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. They set a “hold” rating and a $450.00 price target on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price objective on shares of Powell Industries from $427.00 to $481.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 5th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Powell Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $427.00.

Powell Industries Price Performance

The company has a 50-day moving average of $509.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $393.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.49 billion, a PE ratio of 34.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.82.

Powell Industries shares are scheduled to split on the morning of Monday, April 6th. The 3-1 split was recently announced. The newly minted shares will be distributed to shareholders after the closing bell on Sunday, April 5th.

Powell Industries (NASDAQ:POWL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $3.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.85 by $0.55. Powell Industries had a return on equity of 30.64% and a net margin of 16.82%.The company had revenue of $251.18 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $255.34 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.86 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Powell Industries, Inc. will post 13.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Powell Industries Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 18th were issued a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 18th. This is a positive change from Powell Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.2%. Powell Industries’s payout ratio is presently 7.02%.

Insider Activity at Powell Industries

In other Powell Industries news, major shareholder Thomas W. Powell sold 49,778 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $502.23, for a total transaction of $25,000,004.94. Following the transaction, the insider owned 598,694 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $300,682,087.62. This trade represents a 7.68% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Brett Alan Cope sold 1,480 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $504.80, for a total transaction of $747,104.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 169,291 shares in the company, valued at approximately $85,458,096.80. This represents a 0.87% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last three months, insiders sold 78,416 shares of company stock worth $41,912,270. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Greenline Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Powell Industries during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Avanza Fonder AB acquired a new position in shares of Powell Industries in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Powell Industries by 126.0% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 113 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Powell Industries during the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Powell Industries by 12,800.0% during the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 129 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.77% of the company’s stock.

About Powell Industries

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Powell Industries, Inc is an industrial electrical engineering company specializing in the design, manufacture and integration of customized power control and distribution solutions. The firm’s offerings range from medium‐voltage switchgear and power control centers to bus duct, motor control centers and specialty transformers. Powell also provides automation systems, protective relaying, metering, supervisory control and data acquisition (SCADA) platforms, and turnkey engineering services to help clients manage critical power infrastructure.

Serving the oil and gas, petrochemical, refining, utility, mining and industrial sectors, Powell’s products are engineered to meet demanding performance, safety and reliability requirements.

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