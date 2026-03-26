Pan Pacific International Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:DQJCY) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Pan Pacific International Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:DQJCY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totaling 60,010 shares, a decline of 81.0% from the February 26th total of 316,561 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,543,273 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Pan Pacific International Trading Down 0.9%

Shares of DQJCY stock traded down $0.11 on Thursday, reaching $12.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 590,186 shares, compared to its average volume of 342,972. Pan Pacific International has a 12-month low of $9.49 and a 12-month high of $15.97. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.06.

Get Pan Pacific International alerts:

About Pan Pacific International

(Get Free Report)

Featured Articles

Pan Pacific International Holdings Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates retail stores. The company operates discount stores under the Don Quijote, MEGA Don Quijote, and MEGA Don Quijote UNY, and Nagasakiya names; and general merchandise stores under the Apita and Piago names. It is also involved in leasing space management; tenant leasing; real estate development; general wholesale; provision of logistic services and internet services; and development and procurement of products and control of production.

Receive News & Ratings for Pan Pacific International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pan Pacific International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.