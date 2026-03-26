Pan Pacific International Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:DQJCY) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Pan Pacific International Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:DQJCY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totaling 60,010 shares, a decline of 81.0% from the February 26th total of 316,561 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,543,273 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Pan Pacific International Trading Down 0.9%
Shares of DQJCY stock traded down $0.11 on Thursday, reaching $12.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 590,186 shares, compared to its average volume of 342,972. Pan Pacific International has a 12-month low of $9.49 and a 12-month high of $15.97. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.06.
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