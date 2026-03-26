Invesco Agriculture Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBA) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Invesco Agriculture Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBA – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totaling 317,633 shares, an increase of 932.4% from the February 26th total of 30,766 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 158,838 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.0 days. Currently, 16.7% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PDBA. Private Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco Agriculture Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Private Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 122,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,384,000 after purchasing an additional 2,911 shares in the last quarter. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Agriculture Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC now owns 121,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,161,000 after buying an additional 2,966 shares in the last quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Invesco Agriculture Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 227.4% during the 3rd quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. now owns 81,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,893,000 after buying an additional 56,356 shares during the last quarter. Perissos Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco Agriculture Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Perissos Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 71,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,537,000 after buying an additional 661 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Columbus Macro LLC boosted its stake in Invesco Agriculture Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 19.0% in the third quarter. Columbus Macro LLC now owns 59,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,109,000 after buying an additional 9,425 shares in the last quarter.

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Invesco Agriculture Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Invesco Agriculture Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF stock traded up $0.18 on Thursday, reaching $36.20. 170,382 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 94,261. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $34.78 and its 200-day moving average is $35.02. Invesco Agriculture Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF has a one year low of $33.69 and a one year high of $37.23.

About Invesco Agriculture Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF

The Invesco Agriculture Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (PDBA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad market commodities. PBDA is an actively managed portfolio that provides exposure to global agricultural commodities through a Cayman Islands subsidiary. PDBA was launched on Aug 24, 2022 and is managed by Invesco.

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