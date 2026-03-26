Eurocell (LON:ECEL) Sets New 52-Week Low – Here’s Why

Eurocell plc (LON:ECEL – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 108 and last traded at GBX 111.50, with a volume of 51053 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 108.50.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 240 target price on shares of Eurocell in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Eurocell presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 210.

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Eurocell Price Performance

Insider Activity

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 124.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 126.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 99.05, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market cap of £111.09 million, a P/E ratio of 15.44 and a beta of 0.54.

In other news, insider Will Truman acquired 24,519 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 113 per share, for a total transaction of £27,706.47. Also, insider Derek Mapp acquired 17,589 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 113 per share, for a total transaction of £19,875.57. Insiders purchased 49,663 shares of company stock worth $5,725,244 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 4.52% of the company’s stock.

Eurocell Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Eurocell plc engages in manufacture, distribution, and recycling of windows, doors, and roofline polyvinyl chloride (PVC) building products in the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland. The company operates through Profiles and Building Plastics segments. It also offers fascia and capping boards, finishing trims, soffit boards, ventilators, and accessories; decking, fencing, and balustrade. In addition, the company provides polycarbonate, roofing insulation and membrane, lightweight roofing and tiles, flashing, flat roofing, dry verge, roof lanterns and glazing, ladders, and access equipment; external and internal cladding; and sealants, adhesives, and cleaners.

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