Amadeus IT Group (OTCMKTS:AMADY) Sees Large Volume Increase – Should You Buy?

Amadeus IT Group SA Unsponsored ADR (OTCMKTS:AMADY – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 863,222 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 328% from the previous session’s volume of 201,577 shares.The stock last traded at $57.35 and had previously closed at $57.94.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Citigroup cut shares of Amadeus IT Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has given a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy”.

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Amadeus IT Group Stock Down 2.3%

The company has a market capitalization of $25.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $61.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $71.10.

Amadeus IT Group (OTCMKTS:AMADY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 27th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.89 billion. Amadeus IT Group had a return on equity of 27.12% and a net margin of 20.45%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Amadeus IT Group SA Unsponsored ADR will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amadeus IT Group Company Profile

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Amadeus IT Group is a global travel-technology company that develops and supplies software and IT services for the travel and tourism industry. Founded in the late 1980s as a technology venture by a group of European airlines, Amadeus has evolved into an integrated provider of distribution, passenger service systems and operations software used across the travel value chain. The company’s platforms support booking, ticketing, departure control, inventory and other core travel transaction functions for industry participants.

Amadeus’s product offering spans a global distribution system used by travel agencies and online travel sellers, airline passenger service systems (notably the Altéa suite), airport operations and departure control solutions, as well as software for hotels, rail operators and car rental companies.

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