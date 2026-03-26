InfraCap MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMZA) Short Interest Update

InfraCap MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMZA – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totaling 33,228 shares, a decrease of 67.9% from the February 26th total of 103,385 shares. Currently, 0.3% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 49,942 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On InfraCap MLP ETF

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Aventura Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in InfraCap MLP ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of InfraCap MLP ETF by 24.5% during the third quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 2,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 396 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of InfraCap MLP ETF by 60.5% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after acquiring an additional 1,175 shares during the period. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of InfraCap MLP ETF by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 61,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,479,000 after acquiring an additional 1,395 shares during the period. 7.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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InfraCap MLP ETF Stock Up 1.7%

AMZA stock traded up $0.79 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $47.13. The company had a trading volume of 36,564 shares, compared to its average volume of 49,019. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $44.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.34. InfraCap MLP ETF has a fifty-two week low of $37.18 and a fifty-two week high of $48.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $452.92 million, a PE ratio of 14.90 and a beta of 0.95.

InfraCap MLP ETF Announces Dividend

About InfraCap MLP ETF

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 27th. Investors of record on Friday, February 20th were given a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 20th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.7%.

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Infrastructure Capital Advisors, LLC is an SEC-registered investment advisor that manages an actively managed ETF and a series of private investment partnerships. The firm was formed in 2012 and is based in New York City.

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