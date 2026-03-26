Research Analysts’ Price Target Changes for March 26th (AFN, ATD, BDT, CMG, CNR, CP, MAU, NAVN, ONDS, WT)

Posted by on Mar 26th, 2026

Research Analysts’ price target changes for Thursday, March 26th:

Ag Growth International (TSE:AFN) had its target price trimmed by Raymond James Financial, Inc. from C$30.00 to C$25.00.

Ag Growth International (TSE:AFN) had its price target reduced by Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$32.00 to C$18.00.

Ag Growth International (TSE:AFN) had its target price cut by TD Securities from C$41.00 to C$22.00. TD Securities currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Alimentation Couche-Tard (TSE:ATD) was given a C$95.00 target price by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Bird Construction (TSE:BDT) had its price target raised by BMO Capital Markets from C$38.00 to C$52.00. BMO Capital Markets currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Computer Modelling Group (TSE:CMG) had its price target boosted by Ventum Financial from C$6.50 to C$6.75. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR) (NYSE:CNI) had its price target raised by Royal Bank Of Canada from C$151.00 to C$160.00.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City (TSE:CP) (NYSE:CP) had its target price increased by Royal Bank Of Canada from C$124.00 to C$128.00.

Montage Gold (CVE:MAU) had its target price increased by Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from C$11.00 to C$16.00. They currently have a speculative buy rating on the stock.

Navan (NASDAQ:NAVN) had its price target trimmed by Oppenheimer Holdings, Inc. from $25.00 to $17.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Ondas (NASDAQ:ONDS) had its target price raised by Northland Securities from $16.00 to $18.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

WisdomTree (NYSE:WT) had its price target lowered by Oppenheimer Holdings, Inc. from $21.00 to $20.00. Oppenheimer Holdings, Inc. currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

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