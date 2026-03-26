Research Analysts’ Price Target Changes for March 26th (AFN, ATD, BDT, CMG, CNR, CP, MAU, NAVN, ONDS, WT)

Research Analysts’ price target changes for Thursday, March 26th:

Ag Growth International (TSE:AFN) had its target price trimmed by Raymond James Financial, Inc. from C$30.00 to C$25.00.

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Ag Growth International (TSE:AFN) had its price target reduced by Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$32.00 to C$18.00.

Ag Growth International (TSE:AFN)

had its target price cut by TD Securities from C$41.00 to C$22.00. TD Securities currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Alimentation Couche-Tard (TSE:ATD) was given a C$95.00 target price by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Bird Construction (TSE:BDT) had its price target raised by BMO Capital Markets from C$38.00 to C$52.00. BMO Capital Markets currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Computer Modelling Group (TSE:CMG) had its price target boosted by Ventum Financial from C$6.50 to C$6.75. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR) (NYSE:CNI) had its price target raised by Royal Bank Of Canada from C$151.00 to C$160.00.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City (TSE:CP) (NYSE:CP) had its target price increased by Royal Bank Of Canada from C$124.00 to C$128.00.

Montage Gold (CVE:MAU) had its target price increased by Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from C$11.00 to C$16.00. They currently have a speculative buy rating on the stock.

Navan (NASDAQ:NAVN) had its price target trimmed by Oppenheimer Holdings, Inc. from $25.00 to $17.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Ondas (NASDAQ:ONDS) had its target price raised by Northland Securities from $16.00 to $18.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

WisdomTree (NYSE:WT) had its price target lowered by Oppenheimer Holdings, Inc. from $21.00 to $20.00. Oppenheimer Holdings, Inc. currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

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