Hartford Multifactor US Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:ROUS) Sees Large Volume Increase – Still a Buy?

Shares of Hartford Multifactor US Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:ROUS – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 38,984 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 16% from the previous session’s volume of 33,606 shares.The stock last traded at $59.45 and had previously closed at $59.49.

Hartford Multifactor US Equity ETF Trading Down 0.9%

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $60.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $58.59. The stock has a market cap of $512.78 million, a P/E ratio of 18.12 and a beta of 0.86.

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Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in Hartford Multifactor US Equity ETF by 224.7% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 946 shares in the last quarter. Keystone Financial Group purchased a new position in shares of Hartford Multifactor US Equity ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $93,000. Optima Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hartford Multifactor US Equity ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $100,000. UMB Bank n.a. bought a new position in shares of Hartford Multifactor US Equity ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $153,000. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Hartford Multifactor US Equity ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $204,000.

About Hartford Multifactor US Equity ETF

The Hartford Multifactor US Equity ETF (ROUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Hartford Multi-factor Large Cap index. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap stocks. The index relies on value, momentum and quality factors, among others. ROUS was launched on Feb 25, 2015 and is managed by Hartford.

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