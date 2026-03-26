Tron (NASDAQ:TRON) Stock Price Down 7.6% – Time to Sell?

Tron Inc. (NASDAQ:TRON – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 7.6% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $2.41 and last traded at $2.43. 626,631 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 41% from the average session volume of 1,059,812 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.63.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of Tron in a report on Monday, December 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Sell”.

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Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Tron

Tron Price Performance

The company has a market cap of $592.39 million, a PE ratio of -53.96 and a beta of 13.84. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.00.

Tron (NASDAQ:TRON – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 25th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.20 million during the quarter. Tron had a net margin of 269.52% and a negative return on equity of 4.65%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Tron

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in Tron in the fourth quarter worth about $1,018,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tron in the 4th quarter valued at about $487,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tron in the 4th quarter worth approximately $348,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Tron in the 4th quarter worth approximately $218,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Tron during the 4th quarter worth approximately $164,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.03% of the company’s stock.

Tron Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

SRM Entertainment, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells toys and souvenirs to theme parks. It sells its products through amusement parks, entertainment venues, and theme hotels in the United States, China, Japan, and internationally. The company was incorporated in 2022 and is based in Jupiter, Florida.

Further Reading

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