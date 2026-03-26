Hut 8 (TSE:HUT) Trading Down 8.4% – Here’s What Happened

Hut 8 Corp. (TSE:HUT – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 8.4% on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$69.70 and last traded at C$70.40. 501,431 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 57% from the average session volume of 1,169,689 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$76.83.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several brokerages have commented on HUT. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Hut 8 to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 27th. HC Wainwright upgraded Hut 8 to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 2nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and one has given a Buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Strong Buy”.
View Our Latest Analysis on HUT
Hut 8 Trading Down 9.9%
Hut 8 Company Profile
Hut 8 Mining Corp is North America’s innovation-focused digital asset miner. Located in energy-rich Alberta, Canada. Hut 8 has one of the highest installed capacity rates in the industry and holds more self-mined bitcoin than any crypto miner or publicly-traded company globally. It is executing on its commitment to mining and holding bitcoin and has a diversified business and revenue strategy to grow and protect shareholder value regardless of bitcoin’s market direction.
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