Dakota Gold (NYSE:DC) Shares Gap Down – Should You Sell?

Dakota Gold Corp. (NYSE:DC – Get Free Report) shares gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $4.66, but opened at $4.41. Dakota Gold shares last traded at $4.5520, with a volume of 168,412 shares.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Scotiabank assumed coverage on Dakota Gold in a report on Monday, February 23rd. They issued a “sector outperform” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company. Zacks Research raised shares of Dakota Gold to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 6th. Finally, HC Wainwright raised their target price on shares of Dakota Gold from $9.75 to $10.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Dakota Gold has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.38.

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Dakota Gold Stock Down 3.5%

Insiders Place Their Bets

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $6.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.30. The company has a market capitalization of $522.13 million, a P/E ratio of -10.96 and a beta of 1.03.

In other news, CFO Shawn Campbell sold 21,207 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.02, for a total transaction of $148,873.14. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 231,526 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,625,312.52. The trade was a 8.39% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert Quartermain sold 250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.88, for a total transaction of $1,720,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 7,493,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,553,518.72. The trade was a 3.23% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold 338,595 shares of company stock worth $2,302,337 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 17.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Dakota Gold by 87.7% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 31,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 14,617 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Dakota Gold by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 210,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $557,000 after acquiring an additional 8,249 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in Dakota Gold by 14.9% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 58,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,000 after acquiring an additional 7,626 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Dakota Gold in the first quarter worth about $87,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Dakota Gold by 20.6% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,850,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,829,000 after purchasing an additional 316,043 shares during the period. 37.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dakota Gold Company Profile

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Dakota Gold Corp (NYSE:DC) is a mineral exploration and development company focused on advancing gold projects within the United States. The company’s primary asset is the historic Homestake District in South Dakota’s Black Hills, where it seeks to redevelop gold-bearing tailings and low‐grade ore volumes for open‐pit heap leach processing. Dakota Gold pursues a staged approach, combining exploration, resource delineation and economic studies to unlock value from legacy mine materials.

The firm’s flagship property comprises sealed tailings impoundments and adjacent low‐grade stockpiles left over from the Homestake Gold Mine, which operated from 1876 until 2002.

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