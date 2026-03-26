Eurofins Scient (OTCMKTS:ERFSF) Shares Gap Down – What’s Next?

Eurofins Scient (OTCMKTS:ERFSF – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $74.00, but opened at $70.26. Eurofins Scient shares last traded at $70.55, with a volume of 252 shares changing hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ERFSF. BNP Paribas Exane upgraded Eurofins Scient to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 5th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Eurofins Scient in a research note on Monday, February 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

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Eurofins Scient Price Performance

About Eurofins Scient

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.26. The company has a 50-day moving average of $78.65 and a 200-day moving average of $74.59.

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Eurofins Scientific is a global provider of bioanalytical testing and laboratory services, offering a wide array of testing solutions to pharmaceutical, food, environmental, agriscience and consumer products industries. Its core services include pharmaceutical quality control, environmental testing for water and air quality, food safety analysis, agrochemical trials and clinical diagnostic support. The company operates specialized laboratories equipped with advanced analytical technologies such as chromatography, mass spectrometry and molecular biology to ensure compliance with regulatory standards and to support research and development efforts across multiple sectors.

Founded in 1987 by Gilles Martin and headquartered in Luxembourg, Eurofins has grown through a combination of organic expansion and strategic acquisitions.

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