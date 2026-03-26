China Conch Venture Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:CCVTF) Short Interest Update

China Conch Venture Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:CCVTF – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totaling 473,000 shares, a growth of 220.7% from the February 26th total of 147,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 157,666.7 days.

China Conch Venture Price Performance

Shares of CCVTF stock remained flat at $1.17 during trading hours on Thursday. China Conch Venture has a one year low of $0.94 and a one year high of $1.17. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.17.

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About China Conch Venture

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China Conch Venture Holdings Limited, trading OTC under the ticker CCVTF, is a Hong Kong–listed subsidiary of Anhui Conch Cement, one of China’s largest cement producers by volume. The company focuses on the manufacture and sale of specialized chemical materials that support the building, construction and related industrial sectors.

Its core product portfolio includes vinyl acetate monomer (VAM) and derivatives such as polyvinyl acetate emulsions and water-based adhesives, which find application in paints, coatings, paper, textiles and packaging.

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