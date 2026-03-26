BICO Group AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:CLLKF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

BICO Group AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:CLLKF – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totaling 5,769 shares, a growth of 97.2% from the February 26th total of 2,925 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

BICO Group AB (publ) Price Performance

Shares of CLLKF remained flat at C$2.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday. BICO Group AB has a 52 week low of C$1.79 and a 52 week high of C$4.00. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$1.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$2.17.

Get BICO Group AB (publ) alerts:

BICO Group AB (publ) Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

BICO Group AB (publ), formerly known as CELLINK AB, is a biotechnology company specializing in the development and commercialization of tools and solutions for life science research. The company’s core offerings include advanced 3D bioprinters, proprietary bioinks, microfluidic devices and cell analytics instruments. These technologies are designed to accelerate drug discovery, tissue engineering and personalized medicine by enabling researchers to create and analyze complex biological models in vitro.

In addition to its flagship bioprinting platforms, BICO provides a broad portfolio of consumables and software that support end-to-end workflows for cell culture and bioprocessing.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for BICO Group AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BICO Group AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.