NIKE (NYSE:NKE) Sets New 52-Week Low Following Analyst Downgrade

NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday after Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price target on the stock from $72.00 to $65.00. Telsey Advisory Group currently has a market perform rating on the stock. NIKE traded as low as $51.95 and last traded at $52.0510, with a volume of 7759289 shares. The stock had previously closed at $52.98.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of NIKE from $62.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Argus dropped their price objective on shares of NIKE from $85.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 23rd. DZ Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of NIKE in a report on Friday, December 19th. Piper Sandler set a $75.00 target price on NIKE and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on NIKE from $67.00 to $54.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Twenty-two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $73.20.

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Insider Activity

NIKE News Summary

In other NIKE news, CEO Elliott Hill acquired 16,388 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $61.10 per share, with a total value of $1,001,306.80. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer directly owned 241,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,760,965.70. This represents a 7.28% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Here are the key news stories impacting NIKE this week:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On NIKE

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NKE. Cornerstone Financial Management LLC bought a new position in NIKE in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Sankala Group LLC bought a new position in shares of NIKE in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. J.Safra Asset Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of NIKE during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Kemnay Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in NIKE during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in NIKE in the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. 64.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NIKE Trading Down 2.0%

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 2.06. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $60.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $64.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $76.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.27.

NIKE Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be given a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 2nd. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.2%. NIKE’s payout ratio is 96.47%.

About NIKE

(Get Free Report)

Nike, Inc (NYSE: NKE) is a global designer, marketer and distributor of athletic footwear, apparel, equipment and accessories. Founded in 1964 as Blue Ribbon Sports by Phil Knight and Bill Bowerman and renamed Nike in 1971, the company is headquartered near Beaverton, Oregon. Nike develops and commercializes products across performance and lifestyle categories for sports including running, basketball, soccer and training, and is known for signature technologies and design-driven product lines.

The company markets products under several primary brands, including Nike, Jordan and Converse, and sells through a combination of wholesale relationships, branded retail stores and direct-to-consumer channels such as company-operated stores and digital platforms (e.g., Nike.com and mobile apps).

Further Reading

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