Cartier Resources (CVE:ECR) Stock Price Up 18.6% – Here’s Why

Cartier Resources Inc. (CVE:ECR – Get Free Report) shares rose 18.6% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$0.26 and last traded at C$0.26. Approximately 884,573 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 111% from the average daily volume of 419,635 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.22.

Cartier Resources Stock Down 8.2%

The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 6.01 and a quick ratio of 5.52. The firm has a market capitalization of C$99.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.63 and a beta of 1.12.

About Cartier Resources

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Cartier Resources Inc engages in the acquisition and exploration of mining properties in Canada. The company explores for gold deposits. Its flagship project is the Chimo mine property located to the east of Val-d'Or, Quebec. The company was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in Val-D'or, Canada.

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