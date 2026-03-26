PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF) Trading Up 7.4% – Time to Buy?

PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 7.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $50.41 and last traded at $50.0250. Approximately 2,641,960 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 31% from the average daily volume of 3,821,042 shares. The stock had previously closed at $46.59.

PBF Energy News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting PBF Energy this week:

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Positive Sentiment: PBF benefited from a broad energy rally (partly tied to geopolitical tensions), pushing the shares to a one‑year high and drawing renewed buyer interest. Read More.

PBF benefited from a broad energy rally (partly tied to geopolitical tensions), pushing the shares to a one‑year high and drawing renewed buyer interest. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Short interest declined roughly 30% in March to about 15.3M shares, lowering immediate short‑covering risk and removing one source of selling pressure; that reduction can help sustain gains while sentiment remains positive. Read More.

Short interest declined roughly 30% in March to about 15.3M shares, lowering immediate short‑covering risk and removing one source of selling pressure; that reduction can help sustain gains while sentiment remains positive. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: PBF set its Q1 2026 earnings release date for April 30 — an upcoming catalyst that could drive volatility depending on margins, throughput and crack spreads. Read More.

PBF set its Q1 2026 earnings release date for April 30 — an upcoming catalyst that could drive volatility depending on margins, throughput and crack spreads. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Industry coverage notes PBF’s refining footprint and operations tracking with broader NYSE Composite trends, useful context for comparing relative performance to peers. Read More.

Industry coverage notes PBF’s refining footprint and operations tracking with broader NYSE Composite trends, useful context for comparing relative performance to peers. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Bank of America Securities reiterated a sell rating on PBF, signaling lingering analyst skepticism and potential pressure on sentiment despite the recent rally. Read More.

Bank of America Securities reiterated a sell rating on PBF, signaling lingering analyst skepticism and potential pressure on sentiment despite the recent rally. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Major shareholder Control Empresarial De Capital has been actively selling — recent filings show large blocks sold (812,000 shares across Mar. 20 & 23 and many prior sales), trimming its stake and potentially weighing on investor confidence. SEC filing and trade report: Read More. and Read More.

Major shareholder Control Empresarial De Capital has been actively selling — recent filings show large blocks sold (812,000 shares across Mar. 20 & 23 and many prior sales), trimming its stake and potentially weighing on investor confidence. SEC filing and trade report: Read More. and Read More. Negative Sentiment: Analyst commentary and MarketBeat pieces warn refiners’ moves can be driven by temporary crack‑spread swings — a potential trigger for profit‑taking after the sharp run in PBF. Read More.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently weighed in on PBF shares. Zacks Research upgraded shares of PBF Energy from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 19th. Tudor Pickering raised shares of PBF Energy from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 13th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of PBF Energy from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of PBF Energy from $29.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on shares of PBF Energy in a report on Monday, January 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and five have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PBF Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $31.69.

PBF Energy Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $5.88 billion, a P/E ratio of -34.21, a P/E/G ratio of 5.33 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $37.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.51.

PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 12th. The oil and gas company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.64. PBF Energy had a negative return on equity of 8.86% and a negative net margin of 0.54%.The company had revenue of $7.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.17 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned ($2.82) EPS. PBF Energy’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that PBF Energy Inc. will post -1.12 EPS for the current year.

PBF Energy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 25th were paid a $0.275 dividend. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 25th. PBF Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -74.83%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Control Empresarial De Capital sold 1,100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.21, for a total transaction of $50,831,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 22,996,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,062,686,656.58. The trade was a 4.56% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders have sold 8,328,600 shares of company stock worth $343,335,936 in the last ninety days. 5.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PBF Energy

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PBF. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of PBF Energy by 197.7% in the third quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 887 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 589 shares during the last quarter. Torren Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of PBF Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in PBF Energy during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators grew its holdings in PBF Energy by 62.3% during the third quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 1,146 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hantz Financial Services Inc. raised its position in PBF Energy by 235.7% in the 3rd quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,299 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 912 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.29% of the company’s stock.

About PBF Energy

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PBF Energy, Inc is an independent petroleum refiner organized in 2008 and headquartered in Parsippany, New Jersey. The company began trading on the New York Stock Exchange in July 2012 under the ticker symbol PBF. Since its formation, PBF Energy has grown through acquisitions and operational optimization, positioning itself as a leading supplier of refined petroleum products in the United States.

The company owns and operates five refineries located along the U.S. Gulf Coast, East Coast and in the Pacific Northwest, with a combined crude oil processing capacity of approximately 900,000 barrels per day.

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