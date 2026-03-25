UNUS SED LEO (LEO) Price Up 4.3% Over Last Week

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on March 25th. Over the last seven days, UNUS SED LEO has traded up 4.3% against the U.S. dollar. UNUS SED LEO has a market cap of $8.71 billion and approximately $334.27 thousand worth of UNUS SED LEO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One UNUS SED LEO token can currently be bought for $9.46 or 0.00013214 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

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Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0968 or 0.00000135 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56.38 or 0.00078789 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0413 or 0.00000058 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0129 or 0.00000020 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO Profile

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 20th, 2019. UNUS SED LEO’s total supply is 985,239,504 tokens and its circulating supply is 921,020,854 tokens. UNUS SED LEO’s official Twitter account is @bitfinex and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for UNUS SED LEO is www.bitfinex.com. The Reddit community for UNUS SED LEO is https://reddit.com/r/bitfinex.

Buying and Selling UNUS SED LEO

According to CryptoCompare, “UNUS SED LEO (LEO) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. UNUS SED LEO has a current supply of 985,239,504 with 921,020,853.9 in circulation. The last known price of UNUS SED LEO is 9.46472397 USD and is up 0.45 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 68 active market(s) with $576,946.97 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.bitfinex.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as UNUS SED LEO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire UNUS SED LEO should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy UNUS SED LEO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

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