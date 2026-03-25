Litecoin Cash Price Tops $0.0021 on Major Exchanges (LCC)

Litecoin Cash (LCC) traded 2.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on March 25th. During the last week, Litecoin Cash has traded up 0.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Litecoin Cash coin can now be bought for about $0.0021 or 0.00000003 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Litecoin Cash has a total market cap of $1.76 million and $19.97 worth of Litecoin Cash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Litecoin Cash Profile

Litecoin Cash (CRYPTO:LCC) is a PoW + Hive coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Litecoin Cash’s total supply is 821,184,059 coins and its circulating supply is 821,182,129 coins. The official website for Litecoin Cash is litecoinca.sh. Litecoin Cash’s official Twitter account is @litecoincash and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Litecoin Cash is https://reddit.com/r/lccofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

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According to CryptoCompare, “Litecoin Cash (LCC) is a cryptocurrency. Users are able to generate LCC through the process of mining. Litecoin Cash has a current supply of 821,175,457.7704256 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Litecoin Cash is 0.00212465 USD and is up 0.63 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 10 active market(s) with $0.94 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://litecoinca.sh/.”

Buying and Selling Litecoin Cash

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Litecoin Cash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Litecoin Cash should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Litecoin Cash using one of the exchanges listed above.

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