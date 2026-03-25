Short Interest in RiverNorth Capital and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RSF) Expands By 469.3%

RiverNorth Capital and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RSF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totaling 28,316 shares, an increase of 469.3% from the February 26th total of 4,974 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 22,745 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.2 days. Based on an average daily volume of 22,745 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.2 days.

Institutional Trading of RiverNorth Capital and Income Fund

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RSF. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of RiverNorth Capital and Income Fund in the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. WFA Asset Management Corp lifted its stake in RiverNorth Capital and Income Fund by 54.5% in the third quarter. WFA Asset Management Corp now owns 3,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 1,090 shares during the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in RiverNorth Capital and Income Fund during the 4th quarter valued at about $167,000. Absolute Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of RiverNorth Capital and Income Fund during the third quarter worth approximately $193,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in RiverNorth Capital and Income Fund during the 4th quarter worth $214,000.

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RiverNorth Capital and Income Fund Price Performance

Shares of RSF stock traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $14.47. The company had a trading volume of 1,934 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,006. RiverNorth Capital and Income Fund has a twelve month low of $14.23 and a twelve month high of $16.02. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.56.

RiverNorth Capital and Income Fund Dividend Announcement

About RiverNorth Capital and Income Fund

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.1371 per share. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 16th. RiverNorth Capital and Income Fund’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 108.67%.

(Get Free Report)

RiverNorth Capital and Income Fund (NYSE: RSF) is a closed-end investment company managed by RiverNorth Capital Management, LLC. The fund seeks to provide shareholders with a combination of current income and capital appreciation by employing a flexible, unconstrained fixed-income strategy. RSF invests across a broad spectrum of debt and convertible securities, aiming to capitalize on relative value opportunities in both interest-rate and credit markets.

The fund’s portfolio typically includes high-yield corporate bonds, bank loans, convertible securities, preferred stocks and other debt instruments.

Further Reading

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