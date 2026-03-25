Lazard Japanese Equity ETF (NASDAQ:JPY) Short Interest Up 523.8% in March

Lazard Japanese Equity ETF (NASDAQ:JPY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totaling 20,984 shares, an increase of 523.8% from the February 26th total of 3,364 shares. Currently, 1.0% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 18,470 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.1 days. Based on an average trading volume of 18,470 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.1 days. Currently, 1.0% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Permanens Capital L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Lazard Japanese Equity ETF during the third quarter valued at $17,443,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Lazard Japanese Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $2,017,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in Lazard Japanese Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,161,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Lazard Japanese Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,460,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lazard Japanese Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $338,000.

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Lazard Japanese Equity ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ JPY traded up $0.60 on Wednesday, hitting $33.17. 1,610 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,624. Lazard Japanese Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $23.47 and a 52-week high of $37.22. The company has a market capitalization of $71.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.38 and a beta of 1.79. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $34.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.71.

Lazard Japanese Equity ETF Company Profile

The Lazard Japanese Equity ETF (JPY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is actively managed, seeking long-term capital appreciation through investments in equities and equity-related securities traded on Japanese markets. JPY was launched on Apr 4, 2025 and is issued by Lazard.

Further Reading

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