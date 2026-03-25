Short Interest in Manganese X Energy Corp. (OTCMKTS:MNXXF) Grows By 185.3%

Manganese X Energy Corp. (OTCMKTS:MNXXF – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totaling 45,867 shares, an increase of 185.3% from the February 26th total of 16,078 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 134,009 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 134,009 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Manganese X Energy Stock Performance

Shares of Manganese X Energy stock remained flat at $0.09 during trading on Wednesday. 128,096 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 118,612. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.08. Manganese X Energy has a 1-year low of $0.03 and a 1-year high of $0.13.

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Manganese X Energy Company Profile

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Manganese X Energy (OTCMKTS: MNXXF) is a mineral exploration and development company dedicated to advancing manganese projects for the battery and electric-vehicle markets. The company’s core focus is on identifying, acquiring and de-risking high-purity manganese deposits through systematic exploration, metallurgical testing and pilot-scale processing. By targeting manganese—a critical component in lithium-ion battery cathodes—Manganese X Energy aims to contribute to the growing demand for sustainable energy storage materials.

Through its technical programs, the company evaluates both hard-rock and oxide manganese occurrences, applying hydrometallurgical flowsheets to produce battery-grade manganese sulfate and other refined products.

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