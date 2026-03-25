Short Interest in Lonza Group Ag (OTCMKTS:LZAGY) Drops By 87.6%

Lonza Group Ag (OTCMKTS:LZAGY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totaling 3,903 shares, a drop of 87.6% from the February 26th total of 31,431 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 149,464 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days. Based on an average daily volume of 149,464 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Lonza Group Trading Up 2.6%

Shares of Lonza Group stock traded up $1.59 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $61.72. 27,664 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 103,817. The business has a fifty day moving average of $66.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $67.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 1.77. Lonza Group has a 1 year low of $55.57 and a 1 year high of $73.85.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently commented on LZAGY. Zacks Research cut shares of Lonza Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 4th. Royal Bank Of Canada upgraded Lonza Group from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

About Lonza Group

(Get Free Report)

Lonza Group is a Swiss multinational life sciences company that provides products and services to the pharmaceutical, biotech and specialty ingredients markets. Headquartered in Switzerland, the company operates globally with manufacturing and research facilities across Europe, North America and Asia, serving customers involved in drug discovery, development and commercial production. Lonza’s client base ranges from large pharmaceutical firms to emerging biotech companies and manufacturers of consumer health and specialty chemical products.

The company’s core activities center on contract development and manufacturing (CDMO) for small molecules and biologics, including process development, clinical and commercial-scale manufacturing, and fill–finish services.

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