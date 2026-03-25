Hellenic Telecom Organization (OTCMKTS:HLTOY) Sees Strong Trading Volume – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Hellenic Telecom Organization SA (OTCMKTS:HLTOY – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Wednesday . 43,538 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 861% from the previous session’s volume of 4,531 shares.The stock last traded at $9.44 and had previously closed at $9.6050.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Hellenic Telecom Organization in a research report on Friday, January 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy”.

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Hellenic Telecom Organization Stock Down 0.6%

The stock has a market cap of $7.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.52 and a beta of 0.10. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $9.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.57.

Hellenic Telecom Organization (OTCMKTS:HLTOY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 26th. The utilities provider reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.11. Hellenic Telecom Organization had a return on equity of 31.25% and a net margin of 13.97%.The company had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $853.33 million.

Hellenic Telecom Organization Company Profile

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Hellenic Telecommunications Organization SA (OTCMKTS: HLTOY), also known as OTE Group, is the primary provider of telecommunications and digital services in Greece. The company offers a comprehensive suite of solutions that includes fixed-line telephony, mobile communications under the COSMOTE brand, broadband internet access via fiber and ADSL networks, and pay-TV services through its COSMOTE TV platform. In addition, OTE Group delivers enterprise-focused ICT offerings such as cloud computing, data center operations, cybersecurity, managed network services and system integration.

Established in 1949 as Greece’s state telecommunications monopoly, OTE Group began a gradual privatization process in the late 1990s, which culminated in a majority stake acquisition by Deutsche Telekom.

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