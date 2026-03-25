Sekisui House (OTCMKTS:SKHSY) Shares Gap Down – Should You Sell?

Sekisui House Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SKHSY – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $22.16, but opened at $21.2901. Sekisui House shares last traded at $22.13, with a volume of 37,890 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, CLSA upgraded Sekisui House to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Sekisui House currently has an average rating of “Buy”.

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Sekisui House Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $14.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.32 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a quick ratio of 2.55, a current ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $23.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.54.

Sekisui House (OTCMKTS:SKHSY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The construction company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by ($0.08). Sekisui House had a net margin of 5.51% and a return on equity of 11.12%. The firm had revenue of $8.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.51 billion.

Sekisui House Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Sekisui House, Ltd. is a leading Japanese homebuilder founded in 1960 and headquartered in Osaka, Japan. The company specializes in the design, construction, and sale of residential properties, positioning itself at the forefront of the nation’s housing industry. Since its inception, Sekisui House has emphasized quality craftsmanship, innovative building methods, and sustainable design, building a reputation for reliable and long-lasting homes.

The company’s core business activities encompass the development of single-family homes, condominiums and rental housing, along with community and urban redevelopment projects.

Further Reading

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