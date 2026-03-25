Polymesh Self Reported Market Cap Reaches $24.16 Million (POLYX)

Polymesh (POLYX) traded down 1.6% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on March 25th. Polymesh has a market cap of $24.16 million and approximately $12.13 million worth of Polymesh was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Polymesh token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0463 or 0.00000065 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Polymesh has traded 2.2% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

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Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $71,769.65 or 1.00257745 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $71,438.05 or 1.00688157 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

About Polymesh

Polymesh was first traded on October 28th, 2021. Polymesh’s total supply is 1,259,469,128 tokens and its circulating supply is 521,874,157 tokens. Polymesh’s official message board is polymesh.network/discord. Polymesh’s official Twitter account is @polymeshnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Polymesh is polymesh.network.

Buying and Selling Polymesh

According to CryptoCompare, “Polymesh (POLYX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021. Polymesh has a current supply of 1,259,140,290.759744 with 1,033,487,467.63185 in circulation. The last known price of Polymesh is 0.04621187 USD and is up 3.73 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 116 active market(s) with $45,564,017.38 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://polymesh.network/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Polymesh directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Polymesh should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Polymesh using one of the exchanges listed above.

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