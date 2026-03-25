Origin Energy Limited (OTCMKTS:OGFGY) Short Interest Update

Origin Energy Limited (OTCMKTS:OGFGY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totaling 85 shares, a decline of 90.2% from the February 26th total of 871 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 8,721 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days. Based on an average daily volume of 8,721 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Origin Energy Trading Down 1.6%

OGFGY traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $8.90. The stock had a trading volume of 511,976 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,058. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.90. Origin Energy has a 1-year low of $6.52 and a 1-year high of $9.04.

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Origin Energy Company Profile

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Origin Energy is an Australian integrated energy company with operations spanning natural gas exploration and production, electricity generation and retail energy sales. Headquartered in Sydney, the company develops and produces gas from onshore and offshore fields in Australia, including its stake in the Australia Pacific LNG joint venture. On the generation side, Origin’s portfolio comprises gas-fired power stations as well as investments in renewable energy projects such as wind farms, solar installations and battery storage facilities.

In its retail business, Origin supplies electricity, natural gas and solar products to residential and commercial customers across all Australian states and territories.

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