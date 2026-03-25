Braze (NASDAQ:BRZE) Price Target Cut to $46.00 by Analysts at Citigroup

Braze (NASDAQ:BRZE – Get Free Report) had its price target dropped by investment analysts at Citigroup from $53.00 to $46.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 116.10% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on BRZE. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Braze from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Oppenheimer cut their target price on Braze from $40.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays upped their price target on Braze from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Citizens Jmp dropped their price objective on Braze from $68.00 to $35.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Braze from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Twenty-two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Braze currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.67.

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Braze Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:BRZE traded up $3.27 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $21.29. 8,072,031 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,059,197. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.57. Braze has a 12 month low of $15.26 and a 12 month high of $43.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.39 billion, a PE ratio of -19.38 and a beta of 1.08.

Braze (NASDAQ:BRZE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 24th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.04). Braze had a negative net margin of 16.85% and a negative return on equity of 17.87%. The business had revenue of $205.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $198.23 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.12 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 27.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Braze will post -0.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Braze

In related news, CTO Jonathan Hyman sold 7,391 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.93, for a total value of $125,129.63. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer owned 1,692,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,661,355.69. This trade represents a 0.43% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Susan Wiseman sold 5,763 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.93, for a total transaction of $97,567.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel owned 214,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,623,544.83. This trade represents a 2.62% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold 60,676 shares of company stock worth $1,027,661 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 18.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Braze

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in Braze by 23.9% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 16,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $556,000 after acquiring an additional 3,134 shares during the last quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Braze by 3,650.0% in the 4th quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 803 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Braze by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 97,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,343,000 after purchasing an additional 8,495 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of Braze by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 22,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $784,000 after purchasing an additional 1,582 shares during the period. Finally, Papamarkou Wellner Asset Management inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Braze during the fourth quarter worth $331,000. 90.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Braze News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Braze this week:

Positive Sentiment: Q4 revenue beat and upbeat call: Braze reported revenue of $205.2M (≈+27.9% Y/Y) and management emphasized AI-driven engagement momentum and a strong outlook, which traders interpreted as constructive for growth and margin leverage. Business Wire: Q4 Results

Q4 revenue beat and upbeat call: Braze reported revenue of $205.2M (≈+27.9% Y/Y) and management emphasized AI-driven engagement momentum and a strong outlook, which traders interpreted as constructive for growth and margin leverage. Positive Sentiment: Analyst support remains: Several firms reaffirmed buy/overweight ratings or raised targets (JPMorgan raised its target to $33; Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed overweight $38; Barclays nudged its PT to $31; Needham/Canaccord issued buy ratings), signaling continued Wall Street confidence despite mixed data. Benzinga: Analyst Notes

Analyst support remains: Several firms reaffirmed buy/overweight ratings or raised targets (JPMorgan raised its target to $33; Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed overweight $38; Barclays nudged its PT to $31; Needham/Canaccord issued buy ratings), signaling continued Wall Street confidence despite mixed data. Positive Sentiment: Unusual options activity: Large call buying (≈8,070 calls, ~92% above average) shows aggressive bullish positioning by traders ahead of/after the print, adding short-term upside pressure.

Unusual options activity: Large call buying (≈8,070 calls, ~92% above average) shows aggressive bullish positioning by traders ahead of/after the print, adding short-term upside pressure. Neutral Sentiment: Street commentary and analysis are mixed-but-constructive: Coverage pieces highlight resilient execution and argue AI concerns may be overblown, supporting a longer-term bullish thesis while acknowledging near-term macro/valuation risks. Seeking Alpha: Bullish Take

Street commentary and analysis are mixed-but-constructive: Coverage pieces highlight resilient execution and argue AI concerns may be overblown, supporting a longer-term bullish thesis while acknowledging near-term macro/valuation risks. Negative Sentiment: EPS miss and valuation trims: Braze missed consensus EPS ($0.10 vs. ~$0.14), and several firms cut price targets (UBS to $28, Stifel to $35, Oppenheimer to $30, Mizuho trimmed its prior PT) — indicating analysts reduced multiples even while keeping constructive ratings. Benzinga: PT Changes

About Braze

(Get Free Report)

Braze, Inc is a publicly traded software company (NASDAQ: BRZE) that offers a customer engagement platform designed to help brands build personalized relationships with their users. Founded in 2011 as Appboy by Bill Magnuson, Jon Hyman and Mark Ghermezian, the company adopted the Braze name in 2017 to underscore its focus on fostering strong connections between businesses and consumers. Its cloud-based platform consolidates messaging channels including push notifications, in-app messages, email and SMS, enabling companies to deliver timely, context-driven communications at scale.

The core functionality of Braze’s platform centers on data-driven segmentation, customer journey orchestration and real-time analytics.

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