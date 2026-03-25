Insider Selling: Wesdome Gold Mines (TSE:WDO) Insider Sells 1,557 Shares of Stock

Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd. (TSE:WDO – Get Free Report) insider Ronald James Jonathan Lawrence sold 1,557 shares of Wesdome Gold Mines stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$22.86, for a total value of C$35,593.02. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 1,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$28,780.74. The trade was a 55.29% decrease in their ownership of the stock.

Wesdome Gold Mines Price Performance

Shares of WDO traded up C$1.00 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting C$23.07. The stock had a trading volume of 383,549 shares, compared to its average volume of 982,278. The stock has a market capitalization of C$3.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.99 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 5.80 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$24.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$22.69. Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd. has a 52 week low of C$15.21 and a 52 week high of C$27.64.

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Wesdome Gold Mines (TSE:WDO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 11th. The company reported C$0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$287.88 million during the quarter. Wesdome Gold Mines had a net margin of 38.22% and a return on equity of 44.53%. On average, analysts anticipate that Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd. will post 1.293456 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. TD Securities boosted their target price on Wesdome Gold Mines from C$25.00 to C$30.00 in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. National Bank Financial raised their price target on Wesdome Gold Mines from C$28.00 to C$32.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, March 13th. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price objective on Wesdome Gold Mines from C$25.00 to C$29.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 10th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut Wesdome Gold Mines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their target price for the stock from C$27.00 to C$28.00 in a report on Monday, January 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$29.00.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on WDO

About Wesdome Gold Mines

(Get Free Report)

Wesdome is a Canadian-focused gold producer with two high-grade underground assets, Eagle River in Northern Ontario and Kiena in Val-d’Or, Québec. The Company’s primary goal is to responsibly leverage its operating platform and high-quality brownfield and greenfield exploration pipeline to build a value-driven mid-tier gold producer.

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