Bitcoin (BTC) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $1.86 Billion

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 1.5% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on March 25th. In the last seven days, Bitcoin has traded 0.7% lower against the US dollar. Bitcoin has a total market cap of $1.42 trillion and approximately $1.86 billion worth of Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bitcoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $70,840.21 on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

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Arweave (AR) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.88 or 0.00002655 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $475.72 or 0.00671540 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $14.23 or 0.00020091 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0118 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Bitcoin Profile

Bitcoin (CRYPTO:BTC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on July 13th, 2010. Bitcoin’s total supply is 20,003,043 coins. The Reddit community for Bitcoin is https://reddit.com/r/bitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Bitcoin’s official message board is bitcointalk.org. Bitcoin’s official Twitter account is @bitcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Bitcoin’s official website is bitcoin.org.

Buying and Selling Bitcoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin is a decentralized cryptocurrency that uses peer-to-peer technology and a blockchain to record transactions. It was created by Satoshi Nakamoto and the first block was mined on January 3, 2009. Bitcoin transactions are recorded on a blockchain, which is a distributed ledger that can be accessed by anyone to verify transactions. Transactions are verified by miners, who are rewarded with a set amount of Bitcoin and transaction fees. The supply of Bitcoin is limited to 21 million coins and it is divisible to eight decimal places. A wallet is needed to use Bitcoin and it consists of a public key, which is used to send and receive payments, and a private key, which is used to control the wallet. Bitcoin can be used for a variety of purposes, including everyday transactions, as a store of value, or for investment.”

Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin using US dollars directly can do so using GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase.

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