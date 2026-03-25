Puma Se (OTCMKTS:PUMSY) Short Interest Down 75.2% in March

Puma Se (OTCMKTS:PUMSY – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totaling 8,232 shares, a decline of 75.2% from the February 26th total of 33,133 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 38,021 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days. Based on an average daily volume of 38,021 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Puma in a research note on Thursday, January 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Puma has an average rating of “Hold”.

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Puma Stock Up 4.6%

Puma Company Profile

Shares of Puma stock traded up $0.11 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $2.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,497 shares, compared to its average volume of 45,318. Puma has a 12-month low of $1.71 and a 12-month high of $2.89. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $2.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.41.

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Puma SE (OTCMKTS:PUMSY) is a German multinational company that designs, develops, markets and sells athletic and casual footwear, apparel and accessories. Founded in 1948 by Rudolf Dassler in Herzogenaurach, Germany, Puma has grown into one of the world’s leading sportswear brands. The company’s product portfolio spans performance-driven footwear for running, football and training, as well as sport-inspired lifestyle shoes and apparel. Complementary offerings include teamwear, bags, socks, headwear and various sports equipment.

Puma distributes its products through a diversified network of retail channels, including direct-to-consumer stores, e-commerce platforms, wholesale partners and licensed distributors.

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