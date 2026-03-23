KGHM Polska Miedz (KGHPF) Expected to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

KGHM Polska Miedz (OTCMKTS:KGHPF – Get Free Report) is expected to be releasing its results before the market opens on Wednesday, March 25th. Analysts expect KGHM Polska Miedz to post earnings of $1.38 per share and revenue of $2.8352 billion for the quarter.

KGHM Polska Miedz Price Performance

KGHPF stock opened at $70.10 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $86.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $66.31. KGHM Polska Miedz has a 1 year low of $29.97 and a 1 year high of $107.55.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Citigroup lowered shares of KGHM Polska Miedz from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

KGHM Polska Miedz Company Profile

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KGHM Polska Miedz (OTCMKTS: KGHPF) is a leading Polish mining and metallurgical company specializing in the extraction and processing of copper and precious metals. Headquartered in Lubin, Poland, the company operates an integrated business model that spans exploration, mining, smelting and refining. KGHM is known for producing copper cathodes, wire rod and a range of semi‐finished copper products, along with significant volumes of silver, gold and other byproducts such as molybdenum and nickel.

The company’s core operations are anchored in the Legnica‐Głogów Copper Belt in southwestern Poland, where it runs several underground and open-pit mines.

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