Sound Financial Bancorp (NASDAQ:SFBC) Stock Rating Upgraded by Wall Street Zen

Sound Financial Bancorp (NASDAQ:SFBC – Get Free Report) was upgraded by investment analysts at Wall Street Zen to a “hold” rating in a report released on Saturday.

Separately, Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Sound Financial Bancorp in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

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Check Out Our Latest Analysis on SFBC

Sound Financial Bancorp Stock Up 4.0%

Shares of NASDAQ:SFBC opened at $43.88 on Friday. Sound Financial Bancorp has a 1-year low of $40.68 and a 1-year high of $51.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The stock has a market cap of $112.77 million, a P/E ratio of 15.84 and a beta of 0.11. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $43.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.37.

Sound Financial Bancorp (NASDAQ:SFBC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 27th. The bank reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter. Sound Financial Bancorp had a net margin of 11.64% and a return on equity of 6.70%. The company had revenue of $9.53 million for the quarter.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sound Financial Bancorp

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Sound Financial Bancorp by 4,863.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 943 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 924 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in Sound Financial Bancorp during the second quarter worth about $47,000. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. purchased a new stake in Sound Financial Bancorp during the second quarter worth about $54,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in Sound Financial Bancorp by 168.3% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,387 shares of the bank’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 870 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in Sound Financial Bancorp during the second quarter worth about $101,000. 68.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Sound Financial Bancorp

(Get Free Report)

Sound Financial Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company and the parent of Sound Community Bank, a community‐oriented financial institution headquartered in University Place, Washington. Through its subsidiary, the company delivers a broad array of banking and financial services to individuals, small businesses and commercial clients throughout the Puget Sound region. Emphasizing relationship banking, Sound Financial Bancorp seeks to support local economic development by offering personalized service and community engagement.

The company’s core offerings include deposit products such as checking and savings accounts, money market accounts and certificates of deposit, as well as a full spectrum of lending solutions.

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