Wall Street Zen Upgrades Security National Financial (NASDAQ:SNFCA) to “Buy”

Security National Financial (NASDAQ:SNFCA – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Saturday.

Separately, Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Security National Financial in a report on Monday, December 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Get Security National Financial alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Security National Financial

Security National Financial Stock Up 1.5%

Shares of Security National Financial stock opened at $9.48 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $246.67 million, a PE ratio of 7.52 and a beta of 0.75. Security National Financial has a 12-month low of $7.32 and a 12-month high of $12.38. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.70.

Security National Financial (NASDAQ:SNFCA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 16th. The credit services provider reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $82.98 million during the quarter. Security National Financial had a net margin of 9.33% and a return on equity of 8.71%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Security National Financial

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. M3F Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Security National Financial by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. M3F Inc. now owns 2,233,648 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $19,366,000 after purchasing an additional 111,223 shares in the last quarter. Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey bought a new position in Security National Financial in the second quarter worth about $30,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Security National Financial in the fourth quarter worth about $85,000. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. purchased a new stake in Security National Financial in the second quarter worth about $79,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its position in Security National Financial by 126.3% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 6,406 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 3,575 shares in the last quarter. 45.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Security National Financial

(Get Free Report)

Security National Financial Corp. is a diversified provider of mortgage lending, settlement and technology services under the NASDAQ ticker SNFCA. Through its primary subsidiaries—Security National Mortgage Company and Titan Lenders Corp—the company originates and funds residential mortgage loans across retail, wholesale and correspondent channels. Its platform supports a full range of loan products, including conventional, government-insured and jumbo financing tailored to homebuyers and investors.

Established in 1989, Security National Mortgage Company operates a nationwide branch network in all 50 states, offering local origination backed by centralized underwriting and closing services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Security National Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Security National Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.