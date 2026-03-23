Venture Global (NYSE:VG) Upgraded by Wall Street Zen to “Hold” Rating

Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Venture Global (NYSE:VG – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Sunday morning.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Raymond James Financial restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $13.00 price objective on shares of Venture Global in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. New Street Research set a $15.00 target price on shares of Venture Global in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Venture Global from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Venture Global in a research report on Tuesday, February 24th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $8.00 price target for the company. Finally, US Capital Advisors upgraded shares of Venture Global to a “moderate sell” rating in a research note on Monday, December 15th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.57.

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Venture Global Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:VG opened at $15.67 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.50 billion, a PE ratio of 18.22 and a beta of 5.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.24. Venture Global has a 1-year low of $5.72 and a 1-year high of $19.50. The business’s 50 day moving average is $10.28 and its 200-day moving average is $9.68.

Venture Global (NYSE:VG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $4.45 billion during the quarter. Venture Global had a return on equity of 27.96% and a net margin of 18.38%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 191.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Venture Global will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Venture Global Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be given a $0.018 dividend. This represents a $0.07 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 16th. This is a boost from Venture Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. Venture Global’s dividend payout ratio is 8.14%.

Insider Activity at Venture Global

In other news, CFO Jonathan W. Thayer sold 2,611,111 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.08, for a total transaction of $41,986,664.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Sarah Blake sold 300,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.85, for a total transaction of $3,555,000.00. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last three months, insiders sold 5,872,223 shares of company stock valued at $82,002,870. Insiders own 86.73% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in Venture Global in the first quarter valued at about $2,150,000. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC acquired a new position in Venture Global during the 1st quarter valued at about $152,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Venture Global during the 1st quarter valued at about $460,000. Allworth Financial LP bought a new position in shares of Venture Global in the 2nd quarter valued at about $63,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Venture Global in the 2nd quarter valued at about $216,000.

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Venture Global Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Venture Global (NYSE: VG) is a Houston-based energy company that develops, constructs and operates large-scale liquefied natural gas (LNG) export facilities in the United States. The company focuses on converting domestically produced natural gas into LNG for shipment to international markets, positioning itself as a supplier of pipeline-quality gas in vessel-ready form for global customers.

Venture Global’s core activities include site development, engineering and construction of liquefaction and export terminals, commissioning and ongoing operations of those facilities, and commercial marketing of LNG under both long-term and short-term contracts.

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