Origin Materials (NASDAQ:ORGN) Stock Rating Upgraded by Wall Street Zen

Origin Materials (NASDAQ:ORGN – Get Free Report) was upgraded by stock analysts at Wall Street Zen to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday.
Separately, Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Origin Materials in a research report on Monday, December 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Sell”.
View Our Latest Stock Report on Origin Materials
Origin Materials Trading Down 15.3%
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Origin Materials
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ORGN. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Origin Materials by 756.3% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,215,063 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $257,000 after purchasing an additional 1,073,163 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. grew its stake in Origin Materials by 848.8% during the third quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 623,460 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $323,000 after buying an additional 557,747 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Origin Materials by 4.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,552,860 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,882,000 after acquiring an additional 220,421 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Origin Materials by 13.0% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,705,663 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $824,000 after acquiring an additional 196,050 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Origin Materials by 157.3% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 279,903 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 171,105 shares during the period. 29.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Origin Materials Company Profile
Origin Materials, Inc is a cleantech company focused on producing sustainable chemicals and materials from renewable biomass rather than fossil feedstocks. The company’s core technology platform converts wood chips and other lignocellulosic feedstocks into a versatile intermediate called CMF (chloromethylfurfural), which can be further processed into a range of building‐block chemicals used in applications such as packaging, coatings and performance fibers. By offering a drop‐in alternative to petrochemical precursors, Origin Materials aims to reduce carbon emissions and environmental impact across multiple industries.
The company operates a demonstration facility in Sarnia, Ontario, where it validates its conversion process at scale and produces sample volumes of bio‐based intermediates.
Further Reading
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