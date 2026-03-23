Origin Materials (NASDAQ:ORGN) Stock Rating Upgraded by Wall Street Zen

Origin Materials (NASDAQ:ORGN – Get Free Report) was upgraded by stock analysts at Wall Street Zen to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday.

Separately, Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Origin Materials in a research report on Monday, December 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Sell”.

Get Origin Materials alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on Origin Materials

Origin Materials Trading Down 15.3%

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Origin Materials

Shares of NASDAQ:ORGN opened at $2.87 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $14.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.20 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $4.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.90. Origin Materials has a 12-month low of $2.71 and a 12-month high of $28.49.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ORGN. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Origin Materials by 756.3% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,215,063 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $257,000 after purchasing an additional 1,073,163 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. grew its stake in Origin Materials by 848.8% during the third quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 623,460 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $323,000 after buying an additional 557,747 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Origin Materials by 4.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,552,860 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,882,000 after acquiring an additional 220,421 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Origin Materials by 13.0% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,705,663 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $824,000 after acquiring an additional 196,050 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Origin Materials by 157.3% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 279,903 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 171,105 shares during the period. 29.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Origin Materials Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Origin Materials, Inc is a cleantech company focused on producing sustainable chemicals and materials from renewable biomass rather than fossil feedstocks. The company’s core technology platform converts wood chips and other lignocellulosic feedstocks into a versatile intermediate called CMF (chloromethylfurfural), which can be further processed into a range of building‐block chemicals used in applications such as packaging, coatings and performance fibers. By offering a drop‐in alternative to petrochemical precursors, Origin Materials aims to reduce carbon emissions and environmental impact across multiple industries.

The company operates a demonstration facility in Sarnia, Ontario, where it validates its conversion process at scale and produces sample volumes of bio‐based intermediates.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Origin Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Origin Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.